Scan Away Hunger: The Rescue Mission’s 28th Annual Campaign

In its 28th year The Rescue Mission’s Scan-Away Hunger campaign has come at a time with so much need during COVID-19.

The Rescue Mission helps families in Onondaga County at risk of hunger. They serve three meals daily, every day of the year, in our Syracuse Food Service Center. This year for just $2.34, you can provide a fully prepared meal for a man, woman or child.

Scan Away Hunger coupons are valid in these stores through December:

Ten Wegmans Locations

Green Hills in Nedrow

Nichols in Liverpool

Nojaim in Marcellus

For more information you can visit, ScanAwayHunger.com.

