Scary Delicious and Healthy Treats For Halloween

While trick-or-treating may look this different you can spice up your Halloween snacks with tips from Nutritionist Kelly Springer.
Springer says chocolate milk is the drink of the holiday. She gives us some ideas to get creative with the healthy treats to serve on Halloween.
To learn more about how Kelly can help you visit KellysChoice.org.
