(WSYR-TV) — Summer in Upstate Central New York is a time to get outside, see friends, and participate in sunshine activities but overbooking your time with all these different meet-ups can lead to some mental drainage to your brain.

Our guest co-host for today, Christina Van Ditto, discusses finding the perfect blend of scheduling fun and scheduling only a little.

Founder of Soul and Mind Evolution chats about how there are only so many hours in a day and how using preparation and planning skills such as a calendar can make your life less stressful.

As a mother, Christina has some ‘mommy time.’ This includes scheduling time out of your day when you aren’t entertaining your children. This ensures that you are taking care of yourself, too, not just the things you are responsible for.

To get in touch with Christina, email her at christina@soulandmindevolution.com. You can also find Soul and Mind Evolution on Facebook.