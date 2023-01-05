(WSYR-TV) — The Schweinfurth Art Center is more than just a contemporary art gallery. It’s a place where art is made, not just displayed. If art is something you’d like to try this new year, they’ve recently announced a slate of fine arts classes for adults this winter and spring.

Julia Banfi schedules classes for the Schweinfurth in her role as Program Coordinator. Eric Shute is teaching the color composition watercolor class called “Exploring Color with Watercolor.”

Classes will include the following:

Winter Wheel Throwing 1: 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 7 to April 11, 2023. COST: $285 members; $295 nonmembers

Lawn and Garden Sculpture: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 9 to April 6, 2023. COST: $285 members; $295 nonmembers

Winter Wheel Throwing 2: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 9 to April 6, 2023. COST: $285 members; $295 nonmembers

Exploring Color with Watercolor: Tuesdays 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 28 to April 11. $180 members; $190 nonmembers

Watercolor Sampler Workshop: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday April 15 and Sunday April 16, 2023. $180 members; $190 nonmembers

Schweinfurth also offers classes for youth, including Art After School and Winter Art Camp during the February vacation.

Fine art classes at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn begin in early February and last through mid April. You can learn more and register online by visiting SchweinfurthArtCenter.org.