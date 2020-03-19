Science At Home With The M.O.S.T

Like most public places The Museum of Science and Technology has closed its doors for the time being but they’re continuing their mission to keep families learning.

Doctor Emily Stewart is the Director of Education and Programming at The M.O.S.T and she’s back with a fun science project that all families can try at home. The M.O.S.T. is planning to feature a fun science project every day on their website and via social media.

