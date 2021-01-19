Science Moms Focus On Moms To Help Save The Planet

A non-partisan group of scientists and mothers are working together to demystify climate science and motivate others to take action and they need your help.

Science Moms was born out of a need to educate mothers about climate change, to combat an issue that will heavily impact future generations. Resources about climate change are few and far between and because of that, Science Moms is on a mission to engage, educate and arm mothers everywhere with the tools they need to take action.

Climate Scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe along with others, spearheads the movement and says there are many ways we can all do our part.

To learn more about how you can stand with Science Moms visit them online at ScienceMoms.com.