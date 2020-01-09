Score A Deal On Dinner During Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Restaurant Week

Turning Stone Resort Casino is giving everyone a chance to enjoy a 3-course meal at its award-winning restaurants for a steal! During their annual Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy an appetizer, entrée, and dessert for $40 or less!

The deals are good for Wildflowers, a Forbes 4-star and AAA Four Diamond restaurant, TS Steakhouse, which was voted the best steak in Central New York, Pino Bianco, Peach Blossom, Upstate Tavern and the Tin Rooster, which features a menu full of the best barbecue around. “Two secrets to it are finding a good piece of meat. We do certified Angus beef for our brisket. We get a really, really good baby back rib,” said Tin Rooster’s chef and pitmaster John Stotts. “And then time. Time is going to be the secret.” Stotts says their Texas-style brisket is smoked for about 12 hours and everything is made in house, from their barbecue sauces to their sides.

Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, January 12th and runs through January 17th at any of their six restaurants. To learn more or make reservations, visit TSRestaurantWeek.com or call 800-771-7711.