The Longhouse Council of the Boy Scouts of America have scored a touchdown for their annual ScoutPower event with six-time pro-bowler and SU Alum Donovan McNabb headlining as this year’s keynote speaker.

Scout Executive Grey Rolland says that the organization is really looking forward to hosting McNabb and hearing his motivational speech.

The event is known as one of the most iconic scouting events happening across the country and it’s also been adapted over the last few years to move away from the typical banquet-style event, Grey adds. Part of the reason for this is to cater to attendees and allow everyone the opportunity to gather, mingle and network too.

“What we decided to do last summer is to go to a more open format and this year will be even bigger and better,” Grey says. “We’ll have two hours of networking and then we’ll lead into the event.”

The 54th Annual ScoutPower event is happening on May 4th, starting at 6 p.m. at the Oncenter Pirro Convention Center. Donovan McNabb is the keynote speak and tickets are $300. To purchase tickets today and to learn more, visit CNYScouts.org/ScoutPower.