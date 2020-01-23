SCRABBLEMania is B-A-C-K for 10th year

It’s not like playing scrabble at your grandmothers kitchen table. SCRABBLEMania is the best way to describe LiteracyCNY’s only fundraiser.

The SCRABBLE tournament, now in its 10th year, is comprised of three wild and crazy 25 minute rounds where teams of up to 10 people try to put together the highest scoring board.

The event includes food, raffle prizes, the “It’s Raining Money Umbrella”, world-class jazz performed by Ronnie Leigh and new this year: a live auction of amazing experiences by famed auctioneer Bernie Brzostek. Auction items include a cottage for a week in England, a week at a Hilton Grand Vacations Club timeshare in Orlando; a two-hour live performance by Ronnie Leigh at your event; dinner for 8 at the Syracuse Marriott Downtown Eleven Waters Grill; a weekend in Cape Cod; and more.

All of the proceeds from the event will support LiteracyCNY’s instructional program. Executive Director of LiteracyCNY, Marsha Tait, said the organization helps people to improve their skills. “They typically will go on to high school equivalency or job training. They’re better able to take care of their families to perhaps actually get a job. Literacy is transformative for people,” Tait said.

SCRABBLEMania is happening Friday, January 31st at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown located at 100 E. Onondaga Street in Syracuse. Doors open at 5:00PM. For more information or to register, visit https://www.literacycny.org/scrabblemania/