Criminal Defense Lawyer Lisa Peebles’ new discoveries in the 20-year kidnapping case of Heidi Allen took her aback and set her on a new path to unearth the truth. Together with Investigative Reporter John O’Brien, they set out on a mission to not only tell the truth but help exonerate Gary Thibodeau, the man convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Allen.

The book tells the story of the investigation into Allen’s disappearance and presumed murder back in 1994 laid out by Lisa and John, had Thibodeau been awarded a new trial. It also takes the reader through the defense team’s work in the years leading up to Thibodeau’s death in 2018.

“Scrapped: Justice and a Teen Informant, The Real Story of Heidi Allen’s Kidnapping,” lays out a new theory for readers to discover. It ultimately explains where both Lisa and John believe Allen’s body may have ended up.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and wherever books are sold. You can also learn more about the story and pick up a copy for yourself at a book signing happening on August 6th at Press Room Pub in Downtown Syracuse from 5 to 8 p.m. To learn more about the book, click here