(WSYR-TV)– It can be hard to keep your kids off screens, especially in the summertime. Actress Haylie Duff and Dr. Nathan Bonilla-Warford are encouraging you and your kids kids to take a “staycation” from screens.

Dr. Nathan explains that myopia is a disease where the eye changes shape (otherwise known as nearsightedness), and more children than ever are being diagnosed. He has seen that the uptick in cases is directly related to the increase of children spending more time indoors on screens and less time outside.

“Intervention is so important to limit the progression. Eye doctors have new methods to help limit the progression, and what parents can do is just make sure their kids get outside,” Dr. Nate explains.

Haylie Duff says her family is taking a “tech time out” to promote healthy habits.

For more information, visit MyopiaAwareness.org.