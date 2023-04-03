(WSYR-TV) — Monica Johnson lost her sight some twenty years ago after a health crisis, and after a tumultuous battle, she has now found a way to become independent and help others do the same. She is a volunteer with Aurora of Central New York, a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life and promoting independence for folks across Central New York.

Monica joined Bridge Street this morning to share a demonstration of a device called “Script Talk” which allows visually-impaired individuals to listen to the instructions on medication pill bottles.

The prescription labeling system is being used by many Walmart stores in the area, Wegmans in DeWitt, and four other locations in Western New York.

Script Talk can tell you your name, the prescription name, directions on how to take your medication, which doctor prescribed it, how many refills are left, warnings and side effects, and any piece of essential information relevant to your medication.

Non-profit organization Aurora has a variety of support groups for for visually-impaired and blind individuals in Cayuga and Onondaga Counties, along with plans to restart a group soon in Oswego County. In addition to serving the visually-impaired and blind, these groups assist friends and family members who need help with being supportive, through a combination of speakers, educational and technical seminars, along with social events.

You can learn more about Script Talk by visiting scriptability.com. You can learn more about Aurora by visiting their website at AuroraOfCNY.org.