(WSYR-TV) — The season premiere of ‘Shark Tank’ is tonight at 8pm right here on NewsChannel 9. Friday’s first guest is no stranger to the show.

Aaron Krause, a Syracuse University alumnus, has been featured 12 times on the hit ABC show. Well, he brought his world famous ‘Scrub Daddy’ product to Bridge Street.

Krause walked us through the experience of creating his product, the popularity that came from appearing on Shark Tank, and showed us what products he is offering now.

He even filled us in on his alma matter’s ‘Orange Tank’ event where he will the judge the work of student-entrepreneurs.

If you would like to learn more about Scrub Daddy and the products, visit ScrubDaddy.com.