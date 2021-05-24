SECNY Federal Credit Union Celebrates 50 Years

SECNY Federal Credit Union is celebrating a big anniversary in 2021.

“50 years serving Central New York is a huge milestone and you know, we’re really proud to have been here to serve our neighborhoods and our communities for this long” says SECNY’s Chief Experience Officer, Courtney Fulmer.

When it started in 1971, SECNY stood for the School Employees of Central New York because that was who the credit union served. Today, fifty years later, the letters stand for Serving Everyone in Central New York because SECNY is open to any person living, working, worshipping, attending school, businesses and legal entities in Onondaga, Madison, Oswego and Cayuga counties.

The credit union has 5 full-service branches:

Onondaga Hill: 4727 West Seneca Turnpike

Baldwinsville: 2235 Downer Street

Manlius: 115 Fayette Street

North Syracuse: 3819 Brewerton Road

Skaneateles: 32 Fennell Street

SECNY also operates two student-run branches inside local high schools, Onondaga Central and LaFayette.

During May and June 2021, SECNY is offering 50 days of anniversary rate specials for both borrowers and savers, prize giveaways, and more. Potential new members can even start an account online, using SECNY’s custom service called CIAO (or Contactless Initial Account Opening). Current SECNY members are invited to share stories or memories about SECNY for the chance to win prizes.

Aerik Radley, Director of Education Marketing at SECNY, says in addition to traditional banking services, one of their main missions is to help people learn about money.

“We also offer a whole slew of community programming when it comes to financial literacy and helping our community partners like our local school districts, our local libraries and really any kind of employer or organization out there who wants to help our community learn about money” he says. “Not only just money itself, but how money can be used to help you become more financially stable.”

SECNY currently has 56 employees in Central New York.

Click here to visit their website to learn more about SECNY, their branches and their anniversary specials, plus some great financial education information.