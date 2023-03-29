(WSYR-TV) — International travel is expensive these days…this is why the second annual international taste festival provides a great opportunity to experiment foods you might not normally come across. Asian Creations, Middle Eastern Treats, Pan-African Cuisine, and Tastes of Europe are some cuisine that will be available.

Enjoy family fun, local diverse entertainment, and all food vendors will offer $2 sample items along with full priced items! The festival will be held Saturday April 1, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the New York State Fairgrounds ~ Center of Progress Building. Event parking is free!

Admission is $5 by advance sale until March 31st. Same day tickets are $10 per person and available online or at the door. Kids under 10 years of age are free.

Tickets are for sale at Showpass.com/InternationalTasteFest. You can also learn more at InternationalTasteFestival.com.