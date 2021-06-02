Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter Offers Tips To Keep Pets Safe This Summer

Summer weather has so many of us itching to be outdoors with our furry friends, but experts say to be careful with man’s best friend, even in the heat.

Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter Board President Kimberly Smith Ford says there are some key tips that all pet owners should know this summer.

“Pets become dehydrated very quickly so having fresh clean, cool water all day is important,” she says. She adds that every pet owner should also know the signs of stroke too. “Excessive panting, vomiting, drooling, increased heart rate are all signs of heat stroke and you need to seek medical attention for your dog immediately.”

Due to COVID-19 and inmates still on lock-down, Second Chance Canine Adoption shelter has been forced to operate on a volunteer basis only. The adoption process has been happening even amid the pandemic and Kimberly says people continue to adopt dogs daily. She adds that summer is a great time to adopt and bring a furry friend home.

To learn more about Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter, visit them online at JamesvilleSecondChance.com.