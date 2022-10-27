(WSYR-TV) — The local dog rescue is getting ready for its annual “An Evening for Second Chances” fundraiser November 11 from 6pm-9pm at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown in the grand ballroom.

It is the shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year. Second Chance runs completely on donations and money raised from the event will help cover medical costs, food bills and supplies for the dogs currently in rescue and will allow us to continue to save more dogs in need.

Food stations, desserts by Sugar Top Bakery, drinks, Photo Booth by Cute Booths, Music by Salt City Sound Machine.

Tickets can be purchased at www.jamesvillesecondchance.com or their Facebook: Friends of Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter.