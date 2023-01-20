(WSYR-TV) — Currently the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter is running at capacity and they need your help.

Due to the pandemic, and other factors, space has run out at the shelter and they are in need of dogs to be adopted. So, Second Chances is hosting an adoption event Saturday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their 6660 East Seneca Turnpike location in Jamesville.

“Across the board, we really have never really seen anything like this,” says Stefanie Heath, a Program Developer for Second Chance. “The numbers are through the roof, and this is nationwide – not just locally.”

Interested individuals can meet available dogs for adoption, enjoy some refreshments, check out merchandise to purchase, coloring activities for the kids and more.

Adoption fee is $275 which includes the dog being spayed/neutered, up to date on shots, heartworm tested, microchipped and the dogs on are flea/tick preventative and heart worm prevention while at the shelter.

For more information, visit www.jamesvillesecondchance.com or their Facebook: Friends of Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter.