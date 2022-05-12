Fourteen of Syracuse’s finest singles will be up for bid to support Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter and their growing list of adoptable and lovable dogs.

The local organization was started by former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and has since grown to help many animals and local inmates too. The idea behind the shelter to pair inmates with shelter dogs was an opportunity to give second chances to the animals and the inmates who care for them. Since its inception, more than 400 dogs have been adopted and over 100 inmates have gone through the program. Following COVId-19, the organization has shifted to foster and adoption but organizers say they still need your help.

Volunteer Yvette Provost says the rising need of dogs available have left the shelter inundated with many animals in desperate need of a home. She adds that the ‘Spring Fling’ is a way to not only have fun and bid on some of Syracuse’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes but to learn more about the work that they do.

Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter’s Spring Fling is happening on Friday, May 20th at The Rail Line from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include food and fun. You’re invited to come out, bid and show your support too. To learn more and to purchase tickets today, visit JamesvilleSecondChance.com.