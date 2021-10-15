See “Eureka Day” At Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage returns to producing live theater with a play that’s timely for the world we’re living in today. Jonathann Spector’s play “Eureka Day” was written long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but its issues resonate with audiences today.

Vaccines, a mumps outbreak and opinionated people in Berkley, CA are all part of the plot and Director Robert Hupp says it’s a great way to watch the story unfold given the last 18-months.

“It talks about issues that we want to engage in right now,” he says.” It’s a great play and gives us an opportunity to laugh and enjoy with our friends issues that have been on our minds for months.”

Spector’s play is not about Covid-19 though. He wrote it in 2016. It’s set in a private school called Eureka Day where a mumps outbreak has not only made at least one student seriously ill, but has also exposed the differences between parents who vaccinate their children and those who don’t.

“Eureka Day” is running at Syracuse Stage through October 31st. For tickets and more information, visit SyracuseStage.org or call (315) 443-3275.