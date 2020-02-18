See Sled Dogs At The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville

Dog sledding is a popular sport in the arctic and many know the famed Balto or those racing the Idiatrod but there are also many dog sled teams mushing right here in Central New York.

Musher Jo Lynn Stresin lives in the Tug Hill Region. She’s also an illustrator, experienced breeder, kennel owner and portrait artist. Aside from her many hats, she says she loves racing with her dogs.

“I live in the Tug Hill region and any of the snow mobile trails are great for training and we actually just had a local race up at the CCC camp in Wynona Forrest and had 65 teams show up,” she says. “There’s a small community but a community that definitely trains in our area. We have the perfect weather for it.”

There are several different kinds of racing and Jo Lynn says she does sprint racing which is generally one mile per dog. She typically runs with four dogs at a time. “…It’s a wonderful thing because they love to do it. I like to make sure people know that,” she adds.

Jo Lynn also love talking, writing and drawing about sled dogs. One of her prints is on display at the AKC Museum of the Dog and it runs through March 29th.

Jo Lynn and her sled dogs will be at the community library of DeWitt and Jamesville on Wednesday, February 19 from 1 to 3pm. Guests are welcome to drop in anytime which will be held in the parking lot. Visitors can also stop into the library to enjoy a screening of the PBS Documentary featuring Jo Lynn and her dogs.