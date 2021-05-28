See “Sopranos Sessions” At The Movie Tavern At Township 5

Fans of “The Sopranos’ now have the opportunity to get an inside look at the television show from a different point of view. Director Kristian Fraga is them and behind “Sopranos Sessions,” a triple feature of three separate films centered around the hit show.

The all new series is nearly three hours long, but Kristian says that the film will get audiences back into theaters because of the strong fan base from “The Sopranos.” Conversations with critics who spent so much time talking about the series, actors who were part of it, and interviews with David Chase are at the center of the triple feature.

Kristian says he hopes that it’s a new way for people to explore the hit show and see it in a new light.

“Sopranos Sessions” is playing at the Movie Tavern at Township 5 in Camillus on Wednesday June 2nd at 7 p.m. To learn more, visit CelebrateTheSopranos.com.