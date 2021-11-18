See The Gingerbread Village At Turning Stone Resort Casino

A sweet holiday tradition lives on at Turning Stone Resort Casino with the return of its annual holiday gingerbread village.

The incredible work of art features 8 buildings, including a hotel, barn and moving train made up of more than 1,500 pounds of frosting, 480 white chocolate Kit Kats, 25 pounds of chocolate Rock Nuggets, 6,500 gingerbread pieces and 2,500 Hershey Kisses.

The “Traditional Holiday” themed display was made possible by more than 30 employees from 20 different departments across the company. Pastry Chef Lorena Ortega is putting the finishing touches on the village and she says the nationally recognized display is a labor of love and work of art by many.

Guests can look forward to seeing festive colors and the life-size display in a new location at the casino, near The Commons shopping boutiques this year.

Celebrate the holiday season with a visit to the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino now on display through Sunday, December 29th. To learn more, visit TurningStone.com.