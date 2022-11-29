(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits.

The emergency communications department is looking for people who are committed to saving lives, protecting property, and assisting the public in a time of crisis. Employees must be committed to ensuring the safety of the first responders, the prompt, accurate, professional call-taking, dispatch, and support services.

To sign up for the civil service positions of public safety telecommunicator or public safety dispatcher, go to Employment.OnGov.net.