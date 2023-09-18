(WSYR-TV) — The Witness to Injustice program “seeks to foster truth, understanding, and respect between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples,” and it’s coming to the Fayetteville Free Library this weekend.

This is the second of four programs at various Onondaga County Libraries.

The idea is to give a more accurate viewpoint of the Indigenous Land and its people after the arrival of European Settlers.

There are two more programs at different libraries: Oct. 18 at Onondaga Free Library and Nov. 4 at Marcellus.

It all culminates in December at Central Library with a Social Dance in celebration.

Witness to Injustice is on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Fayetteville Library. Learn more at peacecouncil.net.