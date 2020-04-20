1  of  3
Self Tanning Tips & Tricks To Add Color From Home

Get the spring break tan you may have missed out on this season, right from home. Riki Lebied, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry, shows how to achieve an effortless self tan with the right products.

Lebied recommends using mousse or a spray for a less patchy look. Exfoliating before and after the tan will give the best results.

Lebied applies the South Seas mousse tanner using a mit to evenly spread the product. When using a mist, spray around the body 10 inches away from the skin for an even look.

For those hesitant to use self tanner, Lebied recommends cosmetic liquid bronzers. “It will wash off in the shower after one use…they will give you a nice healthy glow and you can shower it off,” she added.

For more information on where to purchase self tanning products or to contact Lebied visit SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com.

