Send Sweet Back To School Lunch Notes With My Luvkins

Now more than ever, everyone could use some extra words of encouragement and one mom has found a way to do just that as kids head back to school.

Mindy Day is the CEO of My Luvkins and came up with the idea while creating fun ways to send her kids off with a sweet note each day.

My Luvkins are more than just napkins, she says. They’re words of encouragement, happiness, jokes and love for your child. They’re a simple easy touch to any breakfast, lunch or dinner and make for great back to school notes too.

My Luvkins are shipped in packages of 20 assorted designs from fun to encouraging. Your little one will look forward to finding a new ‘Luvkin’ in their lunch each day. To learn more about how to place your order visit MyLuvkins.com.

