(WSYR-TV) — It’s a type of fundraiser you may not have thought about before, it’s a masquerade! It’s all part of Seneca Housing’s mission to make sure no veteran goes without a home or a comfortable place to reside. Program administrator Amanda Wadhams and Mistress of Ceremonies Sydney Radka share details on the event.

Seneca Housing has begun the next phase of their project, as the design has been drawn and stamped for two handicap-accessible, ground floor units. Construction is planned to begin late this fall.

The masquerade will feature hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dessert station, a live performance by the Diana Jacobs Band, raffles, auctions, and award for best outfits.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. in the Vine Showroom of Del Lago Resort & Casino. Each ticket is $100 per person.

For more information on the event or to sign up, visit SenecaHousingInc.org/Masquerade.