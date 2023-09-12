(WSYR-TV) — Seneca Housing works to provide fair and adequate housing for low-income, elderly and others who are in need. They also do their part to ensure our beloved veterans also have housing. They could use your help with their veterans housing fundraiser.

Their annual Masquerade will held on October 21, 2023 in the Vine Showroom at Del Lago Resort and Casino. Committee member Sydney Radka and Seneca Housing Executive Director Melissa Nesbit shared more about this party with a purpose.

You can purchase tickets for the Masquerade by visiting Seneca Housing’s website.

