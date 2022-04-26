April is Financial Literacy Month and locally, Seneca Savings is spotlighting a new series to help everyday Americans map out a budget. Financial literacy and financial success go hand in hand and learning how to streamline your efforts with your money will help you find financial freedom with your family and your business.

Seneca Savings has been dedicated to educating the community on making smart financial decisions, and Vice President Laurie Usher says that this time of year is particularly important.

Seneca Savings is a Federally Chartered Savings Bank headquartered in Baldwinsville, New York. They have four full-service offices located in Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse, and Bridgeport. Seneca Savings offers a variety of deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to consumer and business customers.

Seneca Savings’ free online webinar is happening at 3 p.m. on Wednesday April 27th on their Facebook page. To learn more about how they can help you, visit SenecaSavings.com or give them a call at 315 638 0233 or connect with them on Facebook.