(WSYR-TV) — In commemoration of Senior Nutrition Month, Loretto is here to teach you how to make a good hummus spread. Jim Mahler joins us today to discuss foods that are great for seniors.

Jim Mahler is the Director of Food and Beverage Dining Services at Loretto. He discusses how important it is to get the right amount of protein, fiber, and vitamin D in our diets to prevent loss of muscle and build immunity. Along with hummus, Mahler explains smoothies and salads as another great option.

Ingredients

Tahini sauce:

Toasted sesame seeds

Oil

Salt

1 can of washed and drained chickpeas, 15oz.

1 lemon

Recipe

Blend sesame seeds, oil, and salt to make the tahini sauce

Blend chickpeas, lemon, and about 1/3 cup of tahini sauce

Serve with crackers or bread and enjoy!

Loretto is a local, non-profit healthcare organization dedicated to transforming eldercare in Central New York. For more information on Loretto and their healthcare services, visit LorettoCNY.org.