(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are on the horizon, so of course we’re talking SENSATIONAL toys for the kids. Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone is sharing sensory fun toys designed to spark imagination, creativity, and high quality play in kids. We’re going to splash, squeeze, spin and squash our way through playtime.

Gabby Cat Friend Ship by Spin Master, 4+, $59.99

Calling all Gabby’s Dollhouse fans — this playset mixes fun water sensory play with pretend play and lots of language development opportunities The pool is removable and changes color when filled with warm water so Gabby and MerCat can have lots of swim adventures Awesome pretend play potential with familiar storylines, or kids ultimately love to create their own — engaging in fun sensory experience while also developing language, cognition, and social-emotional skills.

12 Days of Fun & Focus by MindWare’s Sensory Genius, 4+, $49.99

Unique sensory kit that integrates sensory based toys with focus-enhancing objects through fidgets. The box is filled with 12 smaller boxes — each with a new sensory experience inside popping, squishing, squeezing, and clicking “Research shows that physical activity increases levels of the neurotransmitters in the brain that control focus and attention. Learn how a subtle fidget may help block out distractions, fight boredom, and increase productivity.”

Touch and Learn Activity Cube by LeapFrog, 1+, $34.99

Captivates toddlers and promotes learning 5 interactive sides, we love each of the different play patterns.

Tots can discover shapes, colors, musical styles and animals while playing alongside a caregiver. The bead maze and shape sorter enhance fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination as children match different shapes to the corresponding holes and move beads along the path. It lays the foundation for more complex problem-solving skills later in life.

Tracy the Fidget Triceratops by Learning Resources, 18 months+, $15.99

10 ways for tiny hands to fidget and engage in a fun sensory experience Her back spikes spin, her wide dino feet twist and click and her tail moves back and fourth, all while kids are practicing dexterity development and hand-eye coordination provided the language input to assist with vocabulary development by using nouns and verbs together — twist, spin, press, turn, swivel Great for the car or stroller

Water Seesaw with Boat by PLAYMOBIL, 18 months+, $24.99