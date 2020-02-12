Serenade Your Sweetheart With A Song This Valentine’s Day

Surprise your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day with a gift unlike any other!

The Harmony Katz barbershop chorus has several quartets that will deliver singing valentines to your someone special. They’ll perform two songs, plus give the recipient a rose, a card and a box of locally made chocolates from NunBetter.

“We head out and we serenade whoever engages us” says singer Mike Irwin.

The cost is $50, with the money raised from this program and others throughout the year going to help support the Food Bank of Central New York.

“Over the last five years we’ve given them about $25,000, which amounts to 75,000 meals” says singer Ken Reger. “So, it’s a very worthwhile effort. We have fun doing it.”

The quartets usually start about 8am on Valentine’s Day and continue to perform throughout the day and into the evening. They’ll visit schools, restaurants, workplaces, assisted living facilities and even private residences.

“We’ll go wherever people want us to go” says lead singer Frank Lazipone. “It’s great. It’s so much fun!”

Click here to visit the Harmony Katz’s website to order a singing valentine, or you can call 315-303-5757.