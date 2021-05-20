Serve Up An All-Edible Three-Ingredient Apple Sundae

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Sistina and Steve are serving up a three-ingredient treat thanks to a viewer’s recommendation. Cinnamon roll ice cream cups are a refreshing treat and entirely edible too. Make them with your favorite filling or serve them with fresh fruit and whip cream.

Ingredients

Pillsbury or Wegmans brand cinnamon rolls
Apple pie filling
Ice cream

Directions

  1. Open the cinnamon rolls and separate them
  2. Take two and mold them together. Then place over an upside down muffin tin that’s been sprayed with cooking spray
  3. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown
  4. Cool then serve with a scoop of ice cream and apple pie filling

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area