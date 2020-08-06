Serve Up An Old-Fashioned Favorite On National Root Beer Float Day

Mastering a good old-fashioned root beer float may seem easier than you think, but the truth is, there are a few tricks to mastering the frothy float.

Ingredients

  • Root beer (chilled
  • Vanilla bean ice cream
  • Whipped Cream
  1. Start with cold ingredients. Freeze the root beer 10 to 20 minutes before making the float. The colder the root beer, the slower your ice cream will melt.
  2. Froth your glasses. Rinse your glasses and pop them in the freezer. This is a sure way to have a cold glass too.
  3. Add your ice cream. The ice cream goes first. Then slowly pour in the root beer on an angle, like you’re pouring a beer into a glass.
  4. Choose your ice cream wisely. Vanilla bean is great but some say plain vanilla is too bland. Adding too much flavor can make it too sweet too. So there is a happy medium.
  5. Make it an adult beverage with a shot of vodka, bourbon or rum.

