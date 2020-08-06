Serve Up An Old-Fashioned Favorite On National Root Beer Float Day

Mastering a good old-fashioned root beer float may seem easier than you think, but the truth is, there are a few tricks to mastering the frothy float.
Ingredients
- Root beer (chilled
- Vanilla bean ice cream
- Whipped Cream
- Start with cold ingredients. Freeze the root beer 10 to 20 minutes before making the float. The colder the root beer, the slower your ice cream will melt.
- Froth your glasses. Rinse your glasses and pop them in the freezer. This is a sure way to have a cold glass too.
- Add your ice cream. The ice cream goes first. Then slowly pour in the root beer on an angle, like you’re pouring a beer into a glass.
- Choose your ice cream wisely. Vanilla bean is great but some say plain vanilla is too bland. Adding too much flavor can make it too sweet too. So there is a happy medium.
- Make it an adult beverage with a shot of vodka, bourbon or rum.
