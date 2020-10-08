Serve Up Andrea Maranville’s Apple Cider Doughnut Cake This Fall

Andrea Maranville, pastry chef, bakery owner and baking reality competition star who recently starred on the Food Network show “Summer Rush” debuts her new Apple Cider Doughnut Cake.

With apples being the quintessential flavors of fall, Andrea opted to share her take on the classic when you mix an apple cider doughnut and cake.

Ingredients:

Cake

3 cups King Arthur All Purpose Flour (or King Arthur Gluten Free Measure to Measure Flour)

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

3 large whole eggs

4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup apple cider (or apple juice)

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup apple sauce

Topping

¼ cup melted unsalted butter (or Earth Balance Butter Substitute)

½ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350F. Measure out all ingredients. Place Dry ingredients in a bowl, sift and set aside. Place sugars, oil, cider, apple sauce, eggs and vanilla in another bowl and whisk until combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and whisk until smooth. Pour into prepared Bundt pan and bake for 45-55 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes and invert onto a plate. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle sugar coating on top, the more the better this is the best part. Allow to cool (if you can wait that long) and serve at room temperature and ENJOY! Can be stored covered at room temperature for a couple of days.

To learn more about how you can snag some of Andrea’s goodies you can now order online. She’s also now offering curbside pick-up for local customers. For more information visit SweetLifeOfABaker.com.