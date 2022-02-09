Serve Up Melissa’s Chicken Pot Pie For Valentine’s Day

We’re serving up a hearty recipe in time for Valentine’s Day. Melissa helps Steve and Sistina make Chicken Pot Pie and a special surprise for Steve to try too.
Ingredients
1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup chopped onion (or onion flakes)
1/3 cup flour
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 pepper
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
2/3 cup whole milk or half & half
2 1/2 to 3 cups shredded chicken
2 cups frozen veggies
1 pkg pie crust
Directions
Heat oven 425
In medium saucepan melt butter, add onion, cook until tender
Stir in flour, salt and pepper
Gradually stir in broth and milk/half & half, cook on medium/low until thick and bubbly
add chicken, veggies
bake 425 for 30-40 minutes, until crust is golden brown