Serve Up Melissa’s Chicken Pot Pie For Valentine’s Day

We’re serving up a hearty recipe in time for Valentine’s Day. Melissa helps Steve and Sistina make Chicken Pot Pie and a special surprise for Steve to try too.

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup chopped onion (or onion flakes)

1/3 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 pepper

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

2/3 cup whole milk or half & half

2 1/2 to 3 cups shredded chicken

2 cups frozen veggies

1 pkg pie crust

Directions

Heat oven 425

In medium saucepan melt butter, add onion, cook until tender

Stir in flour, salt and pepper

Gradually stir in broth and milk/half & half, cook on medium/low until thick and bubbly

add chicken, veggies

bake 425 for 30-40 minutes, until crust is golden brown