Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to fire up the grill and in the spirit of getting outside this weekend, Melissa Thorne is serving up some delicious Hawaiian chicken skewers.

Ingredients

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce (the thick variety)

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1/2 lime

Kosher salt

4 green onions, sliced

1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into bite-size chunks

2 red bell peppers, cut into chunks the size of the chicken and pineapple

One 20-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained

Freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, for the grill pan

Directions: