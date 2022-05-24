Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to fire up the grill and in the spirit of getting outside this weekend, Melissa Thorne is serving up some delicious Hawaiian chicken skewers.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce (the thick variety)
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- Kosher salt
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into bite-size chunks
- 2 red bell peppers, cut into chunks the size of the chicken and pineapple
- One 20-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Olive oil, for the grill pan
Directions:
- Add the teriyaki sauce to a bowl and stir in the ginger, brown sugar, crushed red pepper, garlic, lime juice, a pinch of salt and half of the green onions; set aside.
- Using wooden skewers that have been soaked in water for at least an hour, assemble your skewers. Start with a piece of chicken, then add a piece of bell pepper and a piece pineapple, then repeat until you 2 pieces of each on the skewer. Continue with the remaining ingredients for a total of 30 skewers. Season the skewers with salt and pepper and brush them with the marinade on one side.
- Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat and brush with olive oil. Arrange the skewers on the grill sauce-side down (in batches if necessary) and grill for 3 minutes. While the skewers are cooking, brush the tops with the remaining marinade. After 3 minutes, flip and cook the other side for an additional 3 minutes. Remove to a serving platter and garnish with the remaining green onions.