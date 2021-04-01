Serve Up This 3-Ingredient Carrot Cake For Easter

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is raising awareness once again to take action against child abuse and human trafficking.

From their Go Blue 4 Kids Annual Breakfast to the Pinwheel Ball, Executive Director Colleen Merced says they're actively working to do what they can, even from a distance. The advocacy center is also hosting a kids fun-run and 5K, as well as their annual challenge to 'blow someone away' with pinwheels. Each effort is a large part of their mission, which aims to extend their reach and awareness about keeping kids safe, she adds.