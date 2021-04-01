Serve Up This 3-Ingredient Carrot Cake For Easter

Carrot cake has been an Easter staple for many families for years, and this year, National carrot day happens to fall on Easter Sunday, making way for a perfect celebration. But if the thought of whipping up your own carrot cake doesn’t sound enticing, why not try this three-ingredient recipe.
3-Ingredient Carrot Cake
Ingredients
- 1 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple
- 1 box of Duncan Hines Decadent Carrot Cake Mix
- 3/4 cup of plain, gat free greek yogurt
Instructions
- Pour the entire pineapple can into a mixing bowl
- Add the contents of the Carrot Cake Pouch and stir. Let sit for 5 minutes
- Preheat your oven to 350 Degrees
- Coat the inside of a cake pan with a thin layer of butter cooking spray
- Dust the inside of the pan with flour. Tap the sides to cover the entire surface.
- Add the Yogurt to the pineapple and cake mixture and stir.
- Fully combine the ingredients with no pockets of the dry mix left. The batter will be very thick.
- Spread the batter evenly in the cake pan and bake for 35 minutes.
- When baked, the center should be sticky but firm to the touch.
- Let cake cool completely before decorating
Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
- 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 2 cups of powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl with a paddle or whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese until smooth
- Add the butter and mix for about 30 seconds to one minute until well combined.
- Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and continue mixing until fully combined.
Enjoy!