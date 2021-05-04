Serve Up This Goat Cheese, Onion and Thyme Quiche For Mother’s Day

Serve up something special in honor of Mom for Mother’s Day with a little help from Silver City Baking Company Owner Andrea Maranville. Her Goat cheese, onion and thyme quiche is the perfect make- ahead meal that will be ready to serve Sunday morning. Flaky Pie Crust Recipe (found HERE) (Note: see detailed assembly description below) Custard Quiche Filling 1 teaspoon Olive Oil

1 yellow onion

2 cloves garlic (minced)

4 oz log of goat cheese

1/2 C. Gruyere cheese (shredded)

3 large Eggs

1 cup Heavy Cream

1/2 cup whole Milk

1/4 t salt

1/4 t pepper

2 t. fresh thyme sprigs (stem removed ) or 2 t dried thyme 3. Blistered Tomato and Shallot topping 1 T. Olive Oil

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 shallot (thin sliced)

First, prepare your pie crust. Although this recipe uses my “flaky” pie crust recipe. The method to achieve a sturdy pie base to hold this custard mixture is a bit different than my ““flaky” pie crust recipe.

Instead of using my hands like I do in the original recipe here we will use a food processor. Why? The reason for this is to obtain a “mealy” pie dough that is sturdy and will hold its structure when topped with the custard.

To achieve the “mealy” texture pulse flour, sugar, salt and butter in food processor 10-15 times until mixture resembles corn meal.

Next, add water, vinegar into the processor and pulse until just combined.

Flatten into 2 discs, wrap with saran wrap. Take the second disc and place in the freezer for use another time. You will only be using one disc for this recipe. Place the dough disc in the refridgerator to chill for at least a half hour or overnight.

Quiche crust needs to be “blind” baked before the filling is added. To achieve this, roll out your dough and form into your pie plate. TIP: Return to the refrigerator to chill for another half hour to get the butter chilled again.

When ready to bake your quiche crust, preheat your oven to 400F. Line the inside of the pie dough with parchment paper or tin foil. Fill with dried beans, pie weights or rice grain. This ensures that your pie crust will not shrink as it bakes. Bake until the edges just start to brown – approximately 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully remove parchment and pie weights. Return to the oven to brown for an additional 7-9 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow your pie shell to cool.

To prepare your filling slowly caramelize the onions in 1 T of oil in a saute pan just before done add garlic and stir to release the flavors of the garlic being careful not to burn the garlic. Transfer to a bowl and cool on the counter.

In a bowl combine eggs, cream, milk thyme and seasonings. Place onions, guyrere cheese directly onto pie shell. carefully pour cream/egg mixture on top and then crumble goat cheese on top. Carefully, stir to distribute evenly. Place into the oven on a lower rack and bake for aproxamtly 45-50 minutes. The custard filling should still be slightly jiggly in the center when done. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 2 hours before serving to ensure the quiche is set properly.

Serve your quiche warm, room temperature or cold. If you want to make your quiche ahead of time. Simply cover, place in the refridgerator and then reheat in a 350 oven for aproximatly 15-20 minutes. Enjoy!

To learn more about Andrea, her recipes or to place an order, visit her online at AndreaMaranville.com.