Serve Up Tina Zaccardi’s Italian Cookies In Time For The Holiday

Baker Tina Zaccardi is back with a traditional Italian Christmas cookie that her family makes during the holidays. The cookie, also known as ‘Brutti ma Buoni’ translates into ‘ugly but good’ and even though some Italians agree with the cookie’s name, Zaccardi says they taste delicious.

This cookies can be made with either a Swiss Meringue or an Italian Meringue.   The combination of delicate meringue and nuts and chocolate give these cookies a crispy cloud like texture.

Swiss Meringue Method

60 Grams of Egg Whites (Approximately 2)

100 Grams of granulated sugar

1/8 Teaspoon of Cream of Tartar

Pinch of Salt

Italian Meringue Method:

60 grams of egg whites (Approximately 2)

100 Grams of Granulated Sugar

1/4 cup of water

1/8 teaspoon of Cream of Tartar

Pinch of Salt

1 cup of toasted hazelnuts,  coarsely chopped, 1 cup of toasted almonds, coarsely chopped, 2 ounces of semi, sweet chocolate chopped into pieces approximately 1/4″, 1 tablespoon of sifted confectioner’s sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Swiss meringue method:whisk egg whites, sugar, salt and cream of tartar in the bowl of an electric mixer over simmering water until the egg-white mixture reaches a temperature of 160°f (71°c) and sugar is dissolved.place the bowl on the mixer and whip with the wire whisk attachment on high speed until the mixture has  stiff peaks.  this will take about 6-8 minutes.

Italian meringue method:the first step in making an Italian meringue is to make the sugar syrup.  in a small pot heat the sugar and water to 240 degrees Fahrenheit (softball stage).  the softball stage is when you drop some of the sugar syrup into cold water it will form a soft flexible ball.

While the syrup is heating, whip the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until they are foamy and almost at the soft peak stage. slowly pour in the syrup into the egg whites and whip until the bowl is cool to the touch.  your meringue should have stiff glossy peaks.

Fold in the nuts, chocolate, confectioner’s sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract into the meringue.

Drop the batter on a parchment lined baking sheet with a scoop approximately 1 tablespoon in size and lightly press on each to slightly flatten.

Bake at 325 degrees fahrenheit for 25 minutes.  allow to cool completely on a wire rack  ans store in an air tight container.

Makes approximately 20 cookies.

