Serve Up Tina Zaccardi’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

Serve up Tina Zaccardi’s Pumpkin Cheesecake bars on National Pumpkin Cheesecake day or anytime. Her quick and easy recipe is perfect for any fall gathering.

Crust
1 1/2 cups of ground gingersnap cookies
3 tablespoons of granulated sugar
4 tablespoons of melted unsalted butter
1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt


Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling
2 8 ounce packages of room temperature cream cheese
3/4 cup of granulated sugar
2 whole large eggs
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
3/4 cup of pumpkin puree (canned pumpkin)
1 1/2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon of ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

Directions

Heat oven to 325°F. Line a 8″ square pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

Crust
Combine the ground gingersnap cookies, granulated sugar, melted butter and salt. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan, in a even layer.
Bake the crust for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.


Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling
In a food processor combine the cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Process until smooth.. Remove 1/2 cup of the batter and set aside. Add the spices, salt and pumpkin
and process until combined and smooth. Pour the batter over the cooled gingersnap crust and smooth the top with an off-set spatula.
Take the reserved batter and place several dollops on top of the pumpkin batter and swirl with a skewer or knife.


Bake at 325°F for 20-25 minutes or until the filling is just set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight. Remove the bars from the pan using the foil and slice into 16 squares.

