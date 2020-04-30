Serving Up A Refreshing Drink For Three-Ingredient Thursday

Three ingredients are all you need to serve up a refreshing drink to start your next happy hour. This popular Italian ‘apertivo’ is often served with small plates and the drink that started in Italy has since grown in popularity in the United States.
Aperol is an infusion of herbs and roots with two of its most distinctive flavors being rhubarb and oranges. It’s also best enjoyed when celebrating the end of the workday.
Ingredients:
- 3 ounces of chilled Prosecco
- 3 ounces of Aperol
- 1 ounce of club soda or unflavored sparkling water.
Directions:
- Mix Prosecco, Aperol and club soda in a chilled wine glass with ice.
- Add one orange slice and enjoy
