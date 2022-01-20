Sesame Street In Communities feature new free resources for parents and providers

Temporary sign renaming of the corner of 31st Street and Eighth Avenue to “Sesame Street” February 4, 2010 outside Madison Square Garden in New York. The theater production of Sesame Street Live runs from February 4-15 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. (Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The last few years have been tough on families everywhere and now more than ever, sesame workshop says its important to build resilience and healthy communities together.

Starting January 20th, the non-profit behind Sesame Street is launching new resources to help children thrive in their communities with the help of UnitedHealthCare.

Roads to Resilience is the name of the all-new online course and Senior Project Manager at Sesame Workshop, Andrea Cody says it’s a way to help different providers and caregivers implement new resources. Three new storybooks on resilience feature some of Sesame Street’s characters that we all know and love like Karli, Lily and Alex.

Resilience Resources are available starting today in English and Spanish and it’s free for all parents and providers. To learn more, visit SesameStreetInCommunities.org.