Seventh Heaven Rescue Holding First Adoption Event

Together with Jordan’s Way, one local animal rescue will be hosting its first dog adoption event.

Founded in 2018, Seventh Heaven Rescue has made it a mission to find homes for dogs, keep them out of shelters and save them from being euthanized. Back in January, Jordan’s Way started a 50-state tour to visit shelters around the country. Founder Kris Rotonda says they received over 40 nominations to visit Seventh Heaven Rescue.

The adoption event will be taking place Sunday, August 15th at the Fairmount Animal Hospital at 4101 West Genesse Street in Syracuse. It starts at 6 pm and will feature pet-centered vendors, food trucks, and a dog grooming bus.

For more information, you can visit SeventhHeavenRescue.org or you can find more on the fundraiser Facebook page by clicking here.