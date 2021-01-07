Shake Things Up For National Bobblehead Day

January 7th is National Bobblehead Day and and fans can celebrate with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The museum, which is located in Milwaukee Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st. With more than 6,500 unique bobbleheads on display, it also produces high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale. They also offer exhibits on how bobbleheads are made, stories behind them and so much more.

To learn more about the hall of fame or how to purchase one of your own, visit Bobbleheadhall.com.

