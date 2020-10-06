Share Your Thoughts on “Dancing With The Stars”

Upstate Psychiatry offers a treatment for depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. TMS for short, the treatment is described as safe and effective for those suffering from moderate to severe depression.

TMS is described on the Upstate Psychiatry website as a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. It’s typically used when other treatments haven’t allowed patients to experience remission from depression, and it targets key areas of the brain that are less active in people with moderate to severe depression. It is also being used for ADD and PTSD.