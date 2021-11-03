Sharon, Lois & Bram Debut “Best of the Best Live” Collection

Sharon, Lois & Bram, the singing-songwriting Canadian group, met in the 1970s and have been making music for children ever since.

Sharon, Lois & Bram are one of the most popular children’s music groups in the world gaining popularity during the 80s and 90s with hit songs such as “Skinnamarink,” “Five Little Monkeys,” and “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain.” Sharon and Bram have a collection of greatest hits coming out on November 19th which includes live recorded music from 20 different concerts spanning from 1989 through 1995. The collection “reflects cities from all over the country and Canada including Syracuse,” Sharon says.

As to the group’s remarkable connection with children, Sharon adds that “all three of us had the silly gene.”

“We were real people on-stage, the same people that we were off-stage. We were playful, we liked the company of children, and we were not embarrassed if we made mistakes.” Sharon Hampson

Lois has passed away and Bram is no longer touring, but Sharon is still making music. She and her daughter are keeping the music of Sharon, Lois & Bram alive and hope to begin performing live once it is safe to do so.

To learn more about their latest collection and to preorder the Best of the Best Live visit SharonLoisandBram.com.