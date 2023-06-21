(WSYR-TV)– Mary Koenig, an administrator at the Heritage Memory Life and Community, and Shannon Loughlin, the director at the Recreation in Nottingham, inform us that today is the perfect opportunity to share awareness and support for people with Alzheimer’s.

June 21st is the longest day of the year in terms of sunlight, which benefits those with this disease, with today’s sunlight and natural light being favorable for memory care. It is key for residents to get outside and take in the fresh air.

Loretto incorporates chair yoga, an activity to boost stimulation for their elders. In honor of International Yoga Day, Shannon will be demonstrating this exercise that has been researched to provide global improvement in mood, cognition, and memory for people living with dementia.

Nottingham uses the phrase “Just Keep Swimming” for their event with a new fish tank dedication. Studies have shown that displaying tanks of brightly colored fish may curtail disruptive behaviors and improve eating habits of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s.