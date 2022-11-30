(WSYR-TV) — It was once a mysterious killer, but today, people are living long and productive lives while managing HIV AIDS. Tomorrow is World AIDS Day, and ACR Health is bringing the community together to unite in the fight against HIV AIDS.

ACR Health, Gilead Science & Avita Pharmaceuticals host a free event to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

The world AIDS Day event is tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room at the Salt City Market. There’ll be free testing, lots of information, giveaways and more. It’s a chance to learn and to support people in the fight against AIDS.

Plus, it’s all free. Find out more at ACRHealth.org.